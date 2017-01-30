Orangeburg man charged with sexual assault of child

Deputies arrested an Orangeburg man who was accused of inappropriately touching a child.

David Marshall, Jr., 25, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Maree Williamson set bond at $20,000 with a 10 percent option, according to Orangeburg Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Oct. 10, during a power outage following Hurricane Matthew’s landfall on the South Carolina coast.

Orangeburg County investigators were called to an Orangeburg County residence on Oct. 13, 2016 after a woman reported an 11-year-old male in her home had been touched inappropriately.

The woman told investigators that on the previous weekend, the child was protecting his private area with his hands. When she asked why, he said “something had happened,” according to the report.

Further investigation revealed that a male acquaintance of the family, later identified as Marshall, had visited as the woman was leaving for work, Walker said.

The child said after getting out of the shower he was touched inappropriately by the acquaintance, Walker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

