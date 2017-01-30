Deputies investigate report of man exposing himself to 11-year-old girl

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.

According to an incident report, it happened at a home on Rehoboth Road in Cottageville Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said detectives are working with the victim’s family to figure out what happened, including trying to conduct a forensic interview.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

