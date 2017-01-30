Riller grabs third CAA honor

For the third time this season, College of Charleston redshirt freshman guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) was selected as Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.

Last week, Riller led the Cougars in scoring and steals averaging a team-leading 27.5 points and 4.5 steals per game on the road at Towson and Drexel combined. He became the second CofC player this season to reach 30+ points in a single game in the Cougars' 90-76 win against the Dragons on Jan. 28. He scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the first half of play and also made a career-high six steals. It marked the program's first-ever road win at Drexel since joining the league in 2013.

He also poured in 25 points in a close overtime loss at Towson on Jan. 26. Riller is currently on a career-best seven-game double-digit scoring streak in conference play and is the team’s third-leading scorer (12.7 ppg). He shot 58 percent from the field (17-of-29), 6-of-11 from long range (54%) and a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line in both games combined.

Riller was previously tabbed CAA Rookie of the Week on Nov. 14 and Jan. 16.