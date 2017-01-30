USC's Crowe earns preseason All-American nod

South Carolina junior right-hander Wil Crowe earned third-team Preseason All-America honors from Baseball America as announced on Monday morning. South Carolina opens the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG.

Crowe returns to the mound this season after sitting out the 2016 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery. Crowe went 8-3 and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2014 with a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched. Opponents hit .228 against him. He also won three games in 2015 before suffering the injury that sidelined him the rest of the season.

Crowe is the fourth Gamecock to earn Preseason All-America honors this year. Junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt received preseason accolades from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game with junior right-hander Tyler Johnson a preseason first-team selection by Perfect Game and senior left-hander Josh Reagan honored by Collegiate Baseball.