Act Clip Test

Testing for working clip
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hollywood.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hollywood.More >>
Several teens received nearly $10,000 worth of scholarships at a luncheon.More >>
Several teens received nearly $10,000 worth of scholarships at a luncheon.More >>
Emergency crews have cleared an accident involving an overturned van on James Island.More >>
Emergency crews have cleared an accident involving an overturned van on James Island.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant is anticipating hundreds of new residences right off of US-17 near Town Center.More >>
The Town of Mount Pleasant is anticipating hundreds of new residences right off of US-17 near Town Center.More >>
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing a West Ashley bank, forcing a lockdown at West Ashley High School, is now in custody.More >>
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing a West Ashley bank, forcing a lockdown at West Ashley High School, is now in custody.More >>