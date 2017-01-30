Police: No threat from suspicious package reported in Summerville

Quantcast

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Summerville police say a reported suspicious package did not contain any threatening materials.

Police responded Monday night to the Branch Creek neighborhood. Witnesses reported a heavy police presence and part of Branch Creek Trail off Highway 78 being shut down.

Through their investigation, the package was found to be non-threatening, Lt. Nick Santanna said.

