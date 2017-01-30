Deputies: Woman arrested for taking great-grandchild from school

A woman is facing a charge of custodial interference after Charleston County deputies say she took her great-grandchild from a McClellanville elementary school.

Emma Irene Young, 67, is charged with transporting a minor in violation of a custody order, according to Charleston County jail records.

Young picked up her 7-year-old grandchild from school and drove away, despite not having custody of the child, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky. Young and the child were later located in Georgetown County, she said.

The child was recovered with the assistance of Georgetown County deputies and returned to her father, who has legal custody, Zelinsky said.

Young was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

