Public forum planned on working waterfronts

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A discussion on the future of working waterfronts will be held in Mount Pleasant Tuesday. 

Researchers will a discuss a variety of stresses waterfronts face, including population growth, sea-level rise and economic concerns.

The meeting is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd.

