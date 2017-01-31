Gang member pleads guilty to attempted murder in Walterboro

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a member of the Wildboys street gang has pleaded guilty to charges in a shooting in Walterboro.

The Justice Department said in a news release that 25-year-old Brian Manigo of Green Pond was charged with attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

Prosecutors say Manigo acknowledged being an associate of the Wildboys.

Manigo said he was involved in a 2011 shooting at a car wash in Walterboro. Prosecutors say Manigo and another Wildboys member shot several times at a member of the rival Cowboys gang. The Cowboys gang member was seriously injured in the drive-by shooting.

Manigo will be sentenced later by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel. The judge will also sentence at least two other gang members who pleaded guilty to similar charges last week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.