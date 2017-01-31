Police investigating Food Lion robbery

Officers responded to a robbery Monday night, according to North Charleston Police Department.

The call came from a Food Lion on the 3700 block of Ladson Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Employees told authorities three suspects entered the store, ordered them to go behind the service desk and lay on the floor.

The suspects then took money from the registers and fled the store.

This is an ongoing investigation.

