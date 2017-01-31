Police investigating Food Lion robbery

Former North Charleston Police officer who had faced a murder charge settled a lawsuit against a police association he said should have covered his legal defense.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after video of an alleged sexual assault involving Goose Creek High School students was uncovered.More >>
A man was severely injured after investigators say he was intentionally run down by a driver who then backed into him.More >>
Organizers of Marsh Jam say they have postponed Thursday night's event because of the potential for storms in the area.More >>
To fight hunger on the Sea Islands, the Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation will host its third annual Gullah Celebration.More >>
