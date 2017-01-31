Mt. Pleasant PD: Teens charged after throwing water balloons at protesters

Five teens were charged with malicious mischief after throwing water balloons at a crowd protesting outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Mount Pleasant office, officers say.

In an incident report, a Mount Pleasant officer says he saw objects being thrown out of two trucks in the direction of demonstrators calling for Sen. Graham to deny the confirmations of U.S. Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos Monday evening. He moved closer and saw a protestor get hit by a water balloon, the report states.

The officer ran back to his vehicle and drove after the trucks.

The first to be pulled over, 17-year-old Collin Buckhannon, admitted he threw a balloon at the crowd over the cab of the pickup but wasn’t the only one doing it, the report states.

Officers were soon able to make contact with 18-year-olds Hayden Kammel and Evan Cordina as well as Jackson Antley and Benjamin Engard, both 17.

When asked what he was thinking “when he did what he did,” Kammel said he “only ‘threw water balloons at a bunch of liberals,’” the report states.

The teens were handcuffed before being released and given court dates.

