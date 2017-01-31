Authorities investigate robberies in Jedburg, Felder Creek

City of Charleston officials along with the Charleston Parks Conservancy are working on a plan to improve the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower back early Thursday morning in Hollywood.More >>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.More >>
Charleston County Waterparks are preparing to open its three water parks Saturday, running weekend hours until early June. "Thousands of people come through our gates so our lifeguardsMore >>
A man was severely injured after investigators say he was intentionally run down by a driver who then backed into him.More >>
