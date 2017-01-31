Authorities investigate robberies in Jedburg, Felder Creek

Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the Jedburg and Felder Creek areas.

According to a Facebook post by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, items including firearms, credit cards, and money have been stolen from vehicles after dark.

The deputies are asking residents to come forward if they were victims of theft or have any information on recent break-ins.

They also encourage everyone to lock their doors to make sure their belongings are not stolen.

Contact Det. Sgt. Antwine at 843-719-5022 or teela.antwine@berkeleycountysc.gov.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights Reserved