Dozens of Lowcountry athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

National Signing Day takes place on Wednesday.
Dozens of high school athletes from around the Lowcountry will be signing their Letters of Intent to officially decide where they'll be playing their respective sport at the next level.
Academic Magnet
Liam Christensen, Javelin - Stanford
Ashley Ridge
Cyrus Clark, Football - Wingate
Ashley Sawyer, Swimming - Columbia College
Tristen Caples, Soccer - Newberry
Brihanna Neily, Lacrosse - Coker College
Skylar Davis, Soccer - Coker College
Berkeley
Jessica Stanley, Softball - USC Aiken
Brooklyn Stone, Softball - North Greenville
Bishop England
Sammy Friedrich, Soccer - Wofford
Mackenzie McAvoy, Soccer - Sewanee
Brendan McHale, Basketball - Sewanee
Shawn Runey, Baseball - Patrick Henry Community College
Cane Bay
John Sendziak, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist
Katelyn Elizabeth Rudy, Cheerleading - Limestone College
Amber German, Soccer - Southern Wesleyan
Colleton County
Skye Brown, Football - Highland Community College
George Crosby, Football - Presbyterian
Dorchester Academy
Jacob Reeves, Football - Wingate
First Baptist
Ahmad Green, Football - Newberry
Ft. Dorchester
Adonicas Sanders, Football - Georgia Tech
Tyler McLellan, Football - Campbell
Kwasi Kirkland, Football - Newberry College
Zane Dulaney, Football - Wingate
Nate Robinson, Football - Methodist University
Moses Clarke, Football - Methodist University
Matt Morrison, Football - St. Augustine's at Raleigh
Bri Sandoval - Columbia College
Chelsea Garrison - Montreat College
Kellan O'Hara - Presbyterian
Delanie Mortier - Limestone College
Drew Yniesta - Erskine College
Clayton Nestor - Patrick Henry
Dylan Yon - Erskine College
Garrett
DaQuan Wilson, Football - St. Andrews
Goose Creek
Ericka Broughton, Basketball - College of Charleston
Mariah Linney, Basketball - UNC Charlotte
Kaitlyn Fowler, Softball - USC Union
Hanahan
MacKenzie Dyson, Softball - North Greenville
Madison Malloch, Volleyball - Charleston Southern
James Island
Jackson White, Baseball - Charleston Southern
Casey O'Quinn, Volleyball - UNC Pembroke
Savannah Roper, Volleyball - Winthrop
Madeline Chamne, Soccer - Limestone
Ethan Marshall, Soccer - Wofford
Military Magnet
Ezekiel Thomas, Wrestling - Allen
Northwood Academy
Nolan Lytchfield, Football - Wingate
Porter-Gaud
Maggie Berlin, Soccer - College of Charleston
Eric Jackson, Football - Lenoir-Rhyne
Oliver Michaud, Football - Amherst College
Jack Schaible, Football - University of Pennsylvania
Ann Martin Skelly, Tennis - Middlebury College
Dante Smith, Football - The Citadel
Stall
Sharrod Windham, Basketball - Ridge View Prep
Devon McCoy, Football - Shaw
Kianna Bobbitt, Basketball - Denmark Tech
Shavonne Royal, Basketball - Denmark Tech
Stratford
Omari' Johnson, Football - Wofford
Kirsten Tate, Softball - Limestone
Timberland
Haley Welch, Softball - Florence-Darlington Tech
Wando
Alyssa Heinrich, Softball - Charleston Southern
Makenzie Wall, Softball - USC Union
Sophie Moore, Lacrosse - Newberry
Katie Jacques, Volleyball - Marshall
Sydney DeJong, Volleyball - Presbyterian
Wil Sheppard, Golf - South Carolina
Kyle Spencer, Golf - US Air Force Academy
Jack Davies, Lacrosse - US Military Academy
Ian Kennedy, Lacrosse - University of Hartford
Ryan Lipsky, Lacrosse - VMI
Ortre Smith, Football - South Carolina
Payton Engelking, Football - Johns Hopkins
Duane Harvin, Football - Newberry
Zachary Aversano, Soccer - Wofford
Billy Britelli, Soccer - College of Charleston
Will Manuel, Soccer - Endicott College
Hannah Betfort, Soccer - Wake Forest
Alyssa Bosak, Soccer - Queens University of Charlotte
Eva Dailey, Soccer - Wofford
Lauryn Jennings, Soccer - Winthrop
West Ashley
Dalton Mixon, Soccer - USC Aiken
Dexter Freeman, Football - Newberry
Nick Denton, Baseball - Toccoa Falls
Woodland
Kaytron Allen, Football - Gardner City Community College
Cody Prentiss, Soccer - Georgia Southern
