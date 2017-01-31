Dozens of Lowcountry athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

National Signing Day takes place on Wednesday.

Dozens of high school athletes from around the Lowcountry will be signing their Letters of Intent to officially decide where they'll be playing their respective sport at the next level.

Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates, pictures and full interviews from ceremonies around the area.

Academic Magnet

Liam Christensen, Javelin - Stanford

Ashley Ridge

Cyrus Clark, Football - Wingate

Ashley Sawyer, Swimming - Columbia College

Tristen Caples, Soccer - Newberry

Brihanna Neily, Lacrosse - Coker College

Skylar Davis, Soccer - Coker College

Berkeley

Jessica Stanley, Softball - USC Aiken

Brooklyn Stone, Softball - North Greenville

Bishop England

Sammy Friedrich, Soccer - Wofford

Mackenzie McAvoy, Soccer - Sewanee

Brendan McHale, Basketball - Sewanee

Shawn Runey, Baseball - Patrick Henry Community College

Cane Bay

John Sendziak, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist

Katelyn Elizabeth Rudy, Cheerleading - Limestone College

Amber German, Soccer - Southern Wesleyan

Colleton County

Skye Brown, Football - Highland Community College

George Crosby, Football - Presbyterian

Dorchester Academy

Jacob Reeves, Football - Wingate

First Baptist

Ahmad Green, Football - Newberry

Ft. Dorchester

Adonicas Sanders, Football - Georgia Tech

Tyler McLellan, Football - Campbell

Kwasi Kirkland, Football - Newberry College

Zane Dulaney, Football - Wingate

Nate Robinson, Football - Methodist University

Moses Clarke, Football - Methodist University

Matt Morrison, Football - St. Augustine's at Raleigh

Bri Sandoval - Columbia College

Chelsea Garrison - Montreat College

Kellan O'Hara - Presbyterian

Delanie Mortier - Limestone College

Drew Yniesta - Erskine College

Clayton Nestor - Patrick Henry

Dylan Yon - Erskine College

Garrett

DaQuan Wilson, Football - St. Andrews

Goose Creek

Ericka Broughton, Basketball - College of Charleston

Mariah Linney, Basketball - UNC Charlotte

Kaitlyn Fowler, Softball - USC Union

Hanahan

MacKenzie Dyson, Softball - North Greenville

Madison Malloch, Volleyball - Charleston Southern

James Island

Jackson White, Baseball - Charleston Southern

Casey O'Quinn, Volleyball - UNC Pembroke

Savannah Roper, Volleyball - Winthrop

Madeline Chamne, Soccer - Limestone

Ethan Marshall, Soccer - Wofford

Military Magnet

Ezekiel Thomas, Wrestling - Allen

Northwood Academy

Nolan Lytchfield, Football - Wingate

Porter-Gaud

Maggie Berlin, Soccer - College of Charleston

Eric Jackson, Football - Lenoir-Rhyne

Oliver Michaud, Football - Amherst College

Jack Schaible, Football - University of Pennsylvania

Ann Martin Skelly, Tennis - Middlebury College

Dante Smith, Football - The Citadel

Stall

Sharrod Windham, Basketball - Ridge View Prep

Devon McCoy, Football - Shaw

Kianna Bobbitt, Basketball - Denmark Tech

Shavonne Royal, Basketball - Denmark Tech

Stratford

Omari' Johnson, Football - Wofford

Kirsten Tate, Softball - Limestone

Timberland

Haley Welch, Softball - Florence-Darlington Tech

Wando

Alyssa Heinrich, Softball - Charleston Southern

Makenzie Wall, Softball - USC Union

Sophie Moore, Lacrosse - Newberry

Katie Jacques, Volleyball - Marshall

Sydney DeJong, Volleyball - Presbyterian

Wil Sheppard, Golf - South Carolina

Kyle Spencer, Golf - US Air Force Academy

Jack Davies, Lacrosse - US Military Academy

Ian Kennedy, Lacrosse - University of Hartford

Ryan Lipsky, Lacrosse - VMI

Ortre Smith, Football - South Carolina

Payton Engelking, Football - Johns Hopkins

Duane Harvin, Football - Newberry

Zachary Aversano, Soccer - Wofford

Billy Britelli, Soccer - College of Charleston

Will Manuel, Soccer - Endicott College

Hannah Betfort, Soccer - Wake Forest

Alyssa Bosak, Soccer - Queens University of Charlotte

Eva Dailey, Soccer - Wofford

Lauryn Jennings, Soccer - Winthrop

West Ashley

Dalton Mixon, Soccer - USC Aiken

Dexter Freeman, Football - Newberry

Nick Denton, Baseball - Toccoa Falls

Woodland

Kaytron Allen, Football - Gardner City Community College

Cody Prentiss, Soccer - Georgia Southern

