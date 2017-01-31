Clock is ticking to get healthcare coverage for 2017

A tornado warning for Dorchester County continues until 9:15 p.m.More >>
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say an 18-month old child is in critical condition after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub.More >>
Google's Berkeley County data center wants to expand but Congressman Mark Sanford is asking them to wait. Google reports they need access to more water for their growth. That addition is triple the amount of water they use today.More >>
City of Charleston officials along with the Charleston Parks Conservancy are working on a plan to improve the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower back early Thursday morning in Hollywood.More >>
