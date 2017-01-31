About 100 people gather in N. Charleston to protest Trump's Cabinet choices

About 100 people protested outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday afternoon to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump's nominees for his Cabinet.

"Today I'm here to resist President Trump's cabinet nominees. They are all unqualified and he needs to hear our voices," protester Alexandra Rogers said.

"I can tell you I'm fully horrified by what's going on in our country and as the mother of four teens I don't horrify easily," protester Emily Abedon said.

It's no coincidence that the rally was held outside North Charleston City Hall. Sen. Tim Scott has an office there. The protesters want Scott to vote no on Trump's Cabinet nominees.

They held signs and gave speeches.

"They are our representatives. We are their constituents. We put them in office," protester Blake Dahlstrom said. "We vote for them and we want them to know this is not okay. They need to put their votes where their mouths are."

One Trump supporter at the protest made his feelings very clear.

"I think it's ridiculous," Larry Richard said. "I think they need to let the president do what he was voted to do, what he needs to do. Then if there's a need to protest later on fine, but right now it's a little too early."

Another man hasn't made up his mind about the new president.

" Trump to me, I think he's two people in one. One minute he's on point, the next minute he's just a loose cannon," Al Townsend said.

After the rally, some of the protesters got to meet with members of Scott's staff.

They say no matter who winds up in Trump's Cabinet, their voices will continue to be heard.

Scott is in Washington Tuesday but a spokesman told us during the protests he called NAACP North Charleston President Ed Bryant.

The spokesman said Scott listened to their concerns and learned about their point of view.

