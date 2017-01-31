Police: 4 students charged in N. Charleston High School fight

Four students are facing charges after a fight at North Charleston High School on Tuesday, police say.

Police responded just after noon to a fight between five students on the school campus, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Charleston County School District Spokesperson Andy Pruitt said the fight was between students of Septima P. Clark Academy and North Charleston High School. Clark Academy students share the building with North Charleston School, he said.

Pruitt said four students from Clark Academy are being charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The identities of the students have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

