Police: 4 students charged in N. Charleston High School fight

The Berkeley County Coroner is working an auto pedestrian accident Thursday night.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner is working an auto pedestrian accident Thursday night.More >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 3 a.m. for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Clarendon, Georgetown, Williamsburg, Orangeburg, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, Lee and Sumter Counties.More >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 3 a.m. for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Clarendon, Georgetown, Williamsburg, Orangeburg, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, Lee and Sumter Counties.More >>
Deputies responding to a domestic dispute arrested three people after finding drugs and a gun at a Summerville home.More >>
Deputies responding to a domestic dispute arrested three people after finding drugs and a gun at a Summerville home.More >>
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say an 18-month-old is in critical condition after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Hollywood Thursday night.More >>
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say an 18-month-old is in critical condition after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Hollywood Thursday night.More >>
First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>