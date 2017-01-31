Quantcast

Cyclist killed in crash with pickup truck - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Cyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Highway Patrol says a cyclist died when his bike was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Williamsburg County.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Henry Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

A pickup truck was traveling west when a cyclist came out of a private driveway into the truck's path and was struck, Collins said. The cyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, died as a result of the crash, he said.

No charges are expected to be filed, but the incident remains under investigation, Collins said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly