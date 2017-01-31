Quantcast

High School Basketball Scores (1/31)

BOYS' BASKETBALL    

Bishop England 61, Manning 45

Burke 56, North Charleston 49

Ft. Dorchester 56, James Island 48

Goose Creek 58, Wando 51

Summerville 52,  West Ashley 46
    

    
GIRLS' BASKETBALL    


Burke 33, North Charleston 21
    
Cathedral Academy 51, Faith Christian 36
    
Fort Dorchester 50, James Island 43
    
Goose Creek 49, Wando 29
    
Hilton Head Island 36, Cane Bay 31
    
Holly Hill Academy 66, St. John's Christian Academy 56
    
St. John's 44, Military Magnet Academy 26
    

