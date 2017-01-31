High School Basketball Scores (1/31)

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Bishop England 61, Manning 45
Burke 56, North Charleston 49
Ft. Dorchester 56, James Island 48
Goose Creek 58, Wando 51
Summerville 52, West Ashley 46
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Burke 33, North Charleston 21
Cathedral Academy 51, Faith Christian 36
Fort Dorchester 50, James Island 43
Goose Creek 49, Wando 29
Hilton Head Island 36, Cane Bay 31
Holly Hill Academy 66, St. John's Christian Academy 56
St. John's 44, Military Magnet Academy 26
