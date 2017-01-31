University Blvd. crash sends 2 to hospital

Traffic is moving on University Boulevard after an accident involving a motorcycle that sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. near Shadow Lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. That area is near Charleston Southern University.

Two riders on the motorcycle were transported to Trident Hospital for treatment, Pryor said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The driver of a vehicle was not transported, Pryor said.

Westbound lanes on University Boulevard were closed and eastbound lanes had limited access in the area of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.