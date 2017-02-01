Patriots Point museum rewards milestone 10 millionth visitor

After 41 years, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum officials celebrated the arrival of the site's 10 millionth paid visitor Wednesday.

A member of a family from Upstate New York was completely surprised to learn they had arrived at just the right moment.

In recognition of the milestone visit, museum officials awarded the visitor a prize package valued at $1,000.

“This milestone is one to celebrate,” Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette said. “Our museum has continued to bring history to life for several generations over four decades. Almost ten million people have walked in the steps of heroes and left here with a greater understanding of the power of the U.S. military and the sacrifices made during times of war and peace.”

The guest who purchased the $22 ticket received prizes that include a Charleston Harbor dinner cruise for two people aboard a SpiritLine Cruises boat, an overnight stay at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, a helicopter tour of the Lowcountry from Fly In Helicopters, a complimentary meal at Harbor Breeze Restaurant, a $200 gift basket from the Patriots Point Ship Store, and two free admission passes to the museum for a year.

