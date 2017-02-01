Volvo holding listening session in Dorchester County

Volvo will give an update on its future Lowcountry facility Wednesday.

People will be able to talk with company leaders to get the latest details on the plant site at the Jennie Johnston McMahan Library in St. George. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

The Swedish automotive manufacturer is set to invest $500 million in building the factory in Berkeley County. The plant, which will produce the latest generation of Volvo models, will have a capacity to initially build up to 100,000 cars per year, according to a press release from Volvo.

