Lowcountry roller derby returns for 2017 season

The Lowcountry's roller derby crew returns to action Saturday night in North Charleston to begin the 2017 season.

The "Return of the Highrollers" opening night will give fans the opportunity to impact the outcome of the match. Fans can buy points, buy extra players, or even turn the skaters around in the opposite direction. The money will support travel funds for the season.

The "Star Wars" themed night will pit the Rebellion against the Empire and fans are also encouraged to dress in costume. Raffle tickets will be on sale, with proceeds going to support Donor's Cure.

Doors open at the Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry building at 6:30 p.m. with the first whistle at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children ages five to ten are $5 and it's free for children younger than five. For tickets and more information on the Lowcountry Highrollers, click here.

