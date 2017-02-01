Quantcast

Stretch of King Street reopened after gas leak

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
An area of King Street in downtown Charleston has been reopened after a gas leak, officers say.

According to a tweet from the Charleston Police Department, the street was closed to traffic between Broad and Lamboll, headed toward White Point Garden. 

Officers say the leak was on Weims Court. 

