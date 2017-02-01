Masked man robs Summerville convenience store

Officers are investigating after a masked man with a gun robbed a Summerville convenience story Tuesday.

According to the Summerville Police Department, a man went into the MIA Quick Stop on Hwy 78 W and Iris Street wearing a black hoodie and a white mask over his face at 5:16 p.m.

The officers believe he demanded money and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers say the suspect is unknown and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.