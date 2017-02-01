Fire officials: Blaze at Charleston home likely caused by candles

It took three fire departments to put out an overnight fire in Charleston.

The Charleston, Saint Andrews and North Charleston fire departments responded to a fire that on Vestry Drive shortly before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Fire officials say crews arrived at the home five minutes after being called.

According to crews on scene, the family inside got out safely but two pet cats didn't make it.

Investigators say the fire was likely caused by candles in the living room. There were no working fire alarms in the home, they say.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind all citizens:

• Install and maintain smoke alarms in your home.

• Prepare and practice a home escape plan that includes a family meeting place.

• Exit the home to call 911 and do not reenter after you escape.

• Never leave lit candles unattended.

• Call your local fire department to request smoke alarms.

