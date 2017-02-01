Police: Kingstree Senior High student charged for bringing BB gun to school

An 18-year-old student at Kingstree Senior High School is facing charges after police say he brought a BB gun to school Wednesday morning.

Jaquan McFadden is charged with disturbing schools, a charge reduced from possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to Kingstree Police Chief Eric Williams.

The school went on lockdown Wednesday morning after students told the principal about the gun, police say. The principal then notified police.

Williams said police made contact with McFadden, who gave them the BB gun from his backpack.

