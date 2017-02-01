Scene cleared on I-526EB after concrete mixer overturns

Authorities have cleared the scene of an overturned concrete mixer on I-526 that slowed traffic in the West Ashley area Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call about the accident at 2:04 p.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-526 between Glenn McConnell and the Westmoreland Bridge. A concrete mixer was lying on its side in the roadway.

Francis said no one was transported to the hospital.

The scene was cleared as of 3:35 p.m., he said.

