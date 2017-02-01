McClellanville home destroyed by fire belonged to woman charged with custodial interference

A home destroyed by fire in McClellanville Wednesday afternoon belonged to the woman charged after she took her great-granddaughter from school on Monday.

Emma Young was released from the Charleston County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon within minutes of firefighters responding to the report of a fire at her home on the 600 block of Dupre Road in McClellanville.

“When I’m tired, I sleep, and I don’t wake up," Young said. "I would have been in there. So in a way it’s a blessing I wasn’t here.”

According to the jail website, Young was released at 2:20 p.m. from the North Charleston facility. Crews responded to her home at approximately 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District's Facebook page.

Young said she learned her home was on fire when she was on her way there.

First responders from Engine 904 reported heavy fire showing from the front of the home.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Bowers said crews were able to knock the blaze down in minutes., but the home appears to be a total loss, firefighters say.

“The only thing she’s got is the clothes on her back, and that’s bad,” Young's sister, Josephine Smith, said.

A dog died in the fire, but officials say no people were home at the time of the fire and crews reported no injuries on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mount Pleasant Fire officials and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

The timing of Young’s release from jail and the fire has her family concerned about how it all started.

Officials say they are aware of the situation.

“I’m sure we’re going to look into it as part of our investigation," Bowers said. "We’re going to look at everything from every angle and add it in."

Young says she’s been through a lot over the last few days.

Young was charged with custodial interference after she picked up the child from St. James-Santee Elementary School in McClellanville Monday afternoon.

The Charleston County School District said at the time she picked up the child, she was on a list of adults who were approved to do so. School officials did not learn a change to the list was necessary until the father brought the new court paperwork to school officials, but by then, Young had already left the school with the child.

When called by a deputy, Young said she took the child to keep the father from taking her to Texas and refused to turn her over, the affidavit states. Deputies say Young refused to turn the girl over for two hours until family members were able to convince her to bring the child to the Georgetown Police Department.

A judge set bond for Young at $10,000 on Tuesday morning.

