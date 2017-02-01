SC State Adds 22 Prospects To 2017 Signing Class

South Carolina State, Wednesday, announced the signing of twenty-two (22) football prospects to national letters. This year’s entire class represents the Palmetto State.

Seven defensive backs, five running backs, three defensive lineman, four wide receivers, two offensive lineman, and one quarterback make up this year’s signing class.

The Bulldogs return a young veteran core on the offensive and defensive line with the departure of only ten (10) seniors from last year’s squad. The defense will be spearheaded by the talented linebacker duo of All-American Darius Leonard and All-MEAC performer Dayshawn Taylor.

Center Victor Ishmael, Jr., will be the veteran leader on the offensive line with the departure of All-MEAC and NFL prospect Javarius Leamon.

SC State coach Buddy Pough,(117-56) who is entering his 16th year at the helm and needs just 12 victories to eclipse the 128 wins of Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries, called the class a good, solid one.

“We feel like we were able to get some quality talent out of the state of South Carolina with our signees,” said Pough during a Wednesday press conference. “When you have a chance to get some of the guys we signed from some of the solid high school programs in this state, then everything falls in place in the recruiting process.

“Our coaches always felt it was important to keep the talent in-state, despite having to compete for such players with schools like Clemson, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Wofford, The Citadel , Charleston Southern , Newberry and Presbyterian, just to name a few. We signed five running backs in this class because most running backs are pure athletes and can pretty much play multiple positions.”

Among the Palmetto State prospects are six All-Star selections – RB Omar Cummings of Beaufort, SC; DB Jaylen Evans of Hartsville, SC; DL Shaheem Haltiwanger of Lexington, SC; OL Khalil Moore of Sumter, SC; QB Tyrece Nick of Johnston, SC; and DB Corey Riley of Columbia, SC.

Pough stated, “Overall, I think we did a great job addressing our needs with this class. We are still looking for a kicker or two down the line but for the most part we (coaches) did a great job putting together another solid recruiting class.”