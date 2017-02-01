Coastal Carolina announces 2017 signing class

Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia announced his 2017 recruiting class. The Chanticleers signed 25 players which included 6 mid-year signees.



Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Jave Brown (So.) DB 5-10 185 Franklin Park, N.J. / Franklin Regional HS (Lackawanna College)

Mallory Claybourne (Jr.) WR 5-10 175 Pittsburgh, Pa. / Sto-Rox HS (Lackawanna College)

Ryan Culbertson LS 6-0 210 Greenwood, S.C. / Greenwood HS

Chris Evans LB 6-2 210 Duncan, S.C. / Boiling Springs HS

Jack Franklin OL 6-4 315 Buford, Ga. / Mill Creek HS

Darius Harper QB 6-3 205 Knoxville, Tenn. / Austin-East HS

Seth Harrell OL 6-3 320 Chesapeake, Va. / Grassfield HS

Tre’ High WR 6-0 180 Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View HS

Antwine Loper OL 6-3 280 Conway, S.C. / Carolina Forest HS

Brayden Matts WR 6-1 185 Jacksonville, Fla. / Sandalwood HS

Michael McFarlane TE 6-5 225 Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona HS

Jeremiah Miller WR 6-0 175 Monroe, N.C. / Sun Valley HS

Baden Pinson RB 5-10 195 Cincinnati, Ohio / Reading HS

E.J. Porter LB 6-1 200 Atlantic Beach, Fla. / The Bolles School

Tay Pringle DT 6-2 300 Cayce, S.C. / Brookland-Cayce HS

Myles Prosser PK 6-4 190 York, S.C. / York Comprehensive HS

Alex Spillum Ath 6-2 180 Chanhassen, Minn. / Chanhassen HS

Cantorian Weems DB 6-0 185 Snellville, Ga. / Brookwood HS

Will Webster OL 6-4 285 Chapin, S.C. / Chapin HS



2017 Coastal Carolina Football Mid-year Signees

(enrolled at Coastal in January 2017)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Jeffrey Gunter DE 6-4 225 Fr. Durham, N.C. / Riverside HS

Brock Hoffman OL 6-3 300 Fr. Statesville, N.C. / Statesville HS

Michael Makins LB 5-11 200 Fr. Lithonia, Ga. / Stephenson HS

Kenneth Sims (Jr.) OL 6-4 305 Jr. Simpsonville, S.C. / Hillcrest HS (Georgia Military College)

Jalin Walker DT 6-2 300 Fr. Laurens, S.C. / Laurens District 55 HS

Austin Wilson (Sr.) QB 6-2 220 Gr. Camp Hill, Pa. / East Pennsboro (Syracuse Univ.)

Jave Brown

DB, 5-10, 185

Somerset, N.J. / Franklin HS (Lackawanna College)

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Spent two seasons at Lackawanna, playing one … Earned Dean’s List in the fall of 2015 … 2016 (RFr.): Named to the All-Northeast Football Conference Team … Made 38 tackles in nine games … Had an interception, which he returned for a touchdown … Also recovered a fumble for a TD … 2015 (Fr.): Redshirted. … High School: Named first team All-Delaware Division … Played in the Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic.



Mallory Claybourne

WR, 5-10, 175

Pittsburgh, Pa. / Sto-Rox HS (Lackawanna College)

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Played two seasons at Lackawanna … 2016 (So.): Tallied 13 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown ... 2015 (Fr.): Had nine receptions for 167 yards with two touchdowns … High School: Was a two-star recruit by 247sports.com and ranked the 83rd best prospect in Pennsylvania … Selected to play in the prestigious Big 33 game … Voted to the Pennsylvania Football News’ 2013 All-State first team … Tabbed Post-Gazette's West Xtra all-region and named to the WPLIAL Class A Big Seven … As a senior, caught 41 passes for 988 yards and 16 touchdowns … Was All-City as a junior playing defensive back at Perry Traditional HS.



Ryan Culbertson

LS, 6-0, 210

Greenwood, S.C. / Greenwood HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Rated the #35 long snapper in the country and # 1 in the state of South Carolina by Rubiosnapping.com … Also rated #34 long snapper in the nation and #1 in the state by Chris Sailer Kicking … A four-year starter at long snapper at Greenwood … 2016 South Carolina Junior Scholar and Duke TIP Scholar … Selected for the National Beta Club and National Honor Society.



Chris Evans

LB, 6-2, 210

Duncan, S.C. / Boiling Springs HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named All-Region III-5A and second team Spartanburg Herald Journal All-Area … Finished with 56 tackles, including eight for losses with 10 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and fumble recovery.



Jack Franklin

OL, 6-4, 315

Buford, Ga. / Mill Creek HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247sports.com as well as Yahoo.com and rated the 134th-best prospect in the state of Georgia as well as the 64th-best offensive guard in the nation … Tabbed first team All-State by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Named the Gwinnett Touchdown Club Offensive Lineman of the Year and first team All-County by the Gwinnett Touchdown Club, Gwinnett Daily News, Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Selected first team All-Region 6-AAAAAAA … Earned the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Fan Choice Player of the Week as well as being named the Touchdown Club of Atlanta Lineman of the Week after he posted a winning blocking grade and eight pancake blocks in the Hawks’ 44-17 win over North Gwinnett … Helped team earn a national ranking and reach state semifinals as a junior and senior … As a junior, named to the Gwinnett Daily Post All-County team as he Hawks’ leader in blocking grade also had 48 pancake blocks.



Darius Harper

QB, 6-3, 205

Knoxville, Tenn. / Austin-East HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247Sports.com … Also rated the 81st prospect in the state of Tennessee and the 62nd-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation … Earned first team 2016 American Family Insurance All-Tennessee Football Team (all divisions) by USA TODAY … Named the TnHighSchool.com 2A Offensive Player of the Year as well as first team All-State … Voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers’ Associate 2A All-State first team … Made the final four for TSSAA Class 2A Mr. Football Award … Selected to play in the Toyota East-West All-Star Classic … Passed for 3,479 yards and had a hand in 51 total touchdowns, including 42 through the air, as the Roadrunners won 12 games and made the semifinal round for the first time since 2011 … Rushed for 455 yards and nine scores … Named the WBIR-TV PrepXtra Player of the Week after completing 14-17 passes for 311 yards in a win over Rockwood … As a junior, completed 60 percent of his passes or 3,013 yards and 32 touchdowns ... Ran for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns … Threw for 81 touchdowns and more than 8,437 yards for his career.



Seth Harrell

OL, 6-3, 320

Chesapeake, Va. / Grassfield HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com while being rated the 41st-best prospect in Virginia as well as the 69th-best offensive guard prospect in the nation … Listed 14th on the Virginia Pilot top 50 prospects and 19th on the 757 area code Fab 30 … As a junior, voted second team All-State and first team All-Region … Also, despite playing just six games on defense in 2015, he totaled 24 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and one sack … Earned first team All-Monitor-Merrimac Conference honors on both offense and defense … Tabbed honorable mention All-757 area team as a sophomore … Also a standout in the shot put, finishing second in the VHSL 6A indoor and outdoor state championships as a junior and qualified for the 2016 New Balance National Indoor and Outdoor Championships.



Tre’ High

WR, 6-0, 180

Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named honorable mention All-Midlands as an athlete by The State ... Played quarterback and wide receiver ... Tallied 36 receptions, 542 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016 … Had five catches for 100 yards and a score in a win over Richland Northeast … Complied 1,187 all-purpose yards in high school career … Also passed for 753 yards and rushed for 500 yards as a junior … Starting point guard for high school basketball team.



Antwine Loper

OL, 6-3, 280

Conway, S.C. / Carolina Forest HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named to the SCACA Touchtone Energy North-South All-Star game … Helped Carolina Forest rush for over 2,300 yards ... Selected to the WBTW All-Blitz team and WPDE All-Zone team … Throws discus for the Panthers’ track team.



Brayden Matts

WR, 6-1, 185

Jacksonville, Fla. / Sandalwood HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named honorable mention Duval Sports All-Area football team … Also played baseball.



Michael McFarlane

TE, 6-5, 225

Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named to the Associate Press 7A All-State second team as a utility player … Ranks 29th to the Orlando Sentinel Super60 … Florida Athletic Coaches Association first team All-District 11 …. Was a quarterback in high school … Only the second player since Lake Nona High opened in 2007 to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, piling up a school record 1,191 yards on 216 carries (5.51 yards per carry) and scored 24 touchdowns on the ground, also a school record for a season … Led the Lions to the Class 7A state playoffs with a 7-4 record … Threw for 2,850 yards and 18 touchdowns on 246-of-393 passing … As a junior, finished as area's leading passer in 2015 with 2,681 yards and 23 TDs.



Jeremiah Miller

WR, 6-0, 175

Monroe, N.C. / Sun Valley HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247sports.com and Scout.com … Named first team Southern Carolina All-Conference team and honorable mention All-Observer … Caught 65 passes for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior while compiling 60 receptions for 1,415 yards and 21 scores as a junior … For his four-year career, caught 159 passes for a school-record 3,518 yards and 51 TDs … Had 10 receptions versus Anson County for 236 receiving yards, which is a school record and ranks as the sixth all time in Union County history … As a junior, had a then school-record 203 receiving yards versus Concord … Tied a Piedmont record with four receiving TDs in a game … Named first team ALL-UCHSF as a junior and senior while earning second team honors as a sophomore … Also plays basketball for the Spartans.

Baden Pinson

RB, 5-10, 195

Cincinnati, Ohio / Reading HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Tabbed Cincinnati Enquirer Division IV All-Star honorable mention … Was first Team SWOFCA All-City for Division III-IV and first team All-Cincinnati Hills League … Voted to the AP All-Southwest District Division IV team as honorable mention … Rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns as a senior … As a junior, had 756 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns … Also a standout wrestler.



E.J. Porter

LB, 6-1, 200

Atlantic Beach, Fla. / The Bolles School

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247Sports.com and Scout.com … Named third team All-Area as an athlete by DuvallSports.com … Selected honorable mention Jacksonville Times-Union All-First Coast … Had 77 carries for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 25 receptions for 308 yards and five scores … Helped school to the 4A state championship game, scoring twice in the title game.



Tay Pringle

DT, 6-2, 300

Cayce, S.C. / Brookland-Cayce HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and is rated the 19th-best prospect from the state of South Carolina and the 76th-best defensive tackle in the nation … Earned first team 2016 American Family Insurance All-South Carolina Football Team (all divisions) by USA TODAY … Selected to play in the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl … Named first team All-Midlands as he recorded 76 tackles, including 26 for losses with four sacks … Prior to senior season, rated sixth on The State’s Midlands Top 10 players … Had seven sacks as a junior … Prior to his junior season, named DL MVP of the All-State Football Combine in South Carolina.



Myles Prosser

P/PK, 6-4, 190

York, S.C. / York Comprehensive HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Named to the Rock Hill Herald’s 2016 All-Area team as honorable mention …A two-time all-region selection … Tri-County 4A Special Teams Player of the Week as he hit all five of his extra point attempts, five of his six kickoffs were touchbacks and averaged 37.5 yards on two punts against Clover … Averaged 38 yards per punt for the season … Had a career-long punt of 72 yards … Had a career-long, 46-yard field goal, which also was a game winner … Earned All-Region III 4A in soccer as a junior … Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society Member.

Alex Spillum

Ath, 6-2, 180

Chanhassen, Minn. / Chanhassen HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A two-star recruit by 247Sports.com, playing quarterback and safety in high school … Selected to play in the Minnesota Football Showcase South Roster for December 3rd's Big All-Star Game as a defensive back … Tabbed the Star Tribune’s Metro West’s Offensive MVP … Suburban Conference Most Valuable Player and Star Tribune second team All-Metro as an athlete … Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year nominee … 1,081 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns … Added 915 passing yards with 12 TDs … After moving from wide receiver to quarter for his senior year, led the Storm to an undefeated regular season and the Class 5A state tournament third round … An All-American long jumper, ranking fifth nationally in the AAU Junior Olympics (17-18 year olds) with a leap of 22-9.25 … Runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, high jumps 6-5, developed a strong arm as a third baseman and was being recruited as a decathlete.



Cantorian Weems

DB, 6-0, 185

Snellville, Ga. / Brookwood HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and Scout.com … Scout.com ranks him 69th-best safety in the South and 21st in the state of Georgia … Voted second team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA … Logged 68 tackles as a junior.



Will Webster

OL, 6-4, 285

Chapin, S.C. / Chapin HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Selected to play in the Touchtone Energy North-South All-Star game … Named first team All-Midlands … Helped team win conference and region championships while reaching the upper state semifinal … Named “CiCi’s Pizza Chapin Player of the Week” in leading the Eagles to a 41-20 win over Dreher on Sept. 30, grading out at 92% while being credited with six pancake blocks.

2017 Coastal Carolina Football Mid-year Signees

Jeffrey Gunter

DE, 6-4, 225, Fr.

Durham, N.C. / Riverside HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: As a senior, named All-PAC 6 and Durham Herald-Sun All-Area … Had 55 tackles, including 12.0 for losses with 8.5 sacks … Also had an interception … 2015 All-PAC-6 as outside linebacker after tallying 28 stops with 6.0 going for losses.



Brock Hoffman

OL, 6-3, 300, Fr.

Statesville, N.C. / Statesville HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Invited to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl … Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … A two-star recruit by 247Sports.com that is listed as the 74th-best prospect in the state of North Carolina … First team NCPreps.com 3A All-State and a second team American Family Insurance All-North Carolina (all divisions) as named by USA TODAY High School Sports … Two-time All-North Piedmont Conference pick … As a junior, invited to the U.S. Army National Combine.



Michael “Cam” Makins

LB, 5-11, 200, Fr.

Lithonia, Ga. / Stephenson HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: A three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … Named first team All-Region 4-6A and first team All-DeKalb County … Tallied 107 tackles as a senior with 20 going for losses … Had 91 tackles as a junior … Led the team and ranked eighth in the county with 105 tackles as a sophomore to earn honorable mention All-Region 6-5A.



Kenneth Sims

OL, 6-4, 305, Jr.

Simpsonville, S.C. / Hillcrest HS (Georgia Military College)

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Played two seasons at Georgia Military College and will have two seasons of eligibility at Coastal Carolina … 2016 (So.): GMS was 9-2, ranked 14th in the NJCAA, averaged 46.2 ppg (5th nationally) and 437.6 yards of total offense (10th nationally) … 2015 (Fr.): Team was 8-4 and ranked 20th in the final NJCAA poll … High School: All-Region 1-AAAA … Teammate with current Chanticleer Jamarion McBride.



Jalin Walker

DT, 6-2, 300, Fr.

Laurens, S.C. / Laurens District 55 HS

Prior to Coastal Carolina: Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Named first team American Family Insurance All-South Carolina (all divisions) as named by USA TODAY High School Sports and All-Region 2-5A … Helped school to a region title … Listed among the South Carolina High School Sports report Top 125 seniors in the state … Was overall state champion at the 2016 S.C. Strength Coaches Association meet as he posted a meet-best squat of 655 pounds and bench press of 340 pounds while adding a 98-inch broad jump.

Austin Wilson

QB, 6-2, 220, GrSr.

Camp Hill, Pa. / East Pennsboro (Syracuse Univ.)

Graduated from Syracuse in December 2016 with a degree in Child and Family Studies and will be pursuing his Master’s in 2017 at Coastal Carolina … Spent four years at Syracuse, playing three (2014-16) and redshirting one (2013) and served in a leadership role for the Syracuse University chapter of Uplifting Athletes … For his career, completed 49-of-85 passes for 418 yards with a touchdown and seven interceptions … 2016 (Jr.): Played in two games (Clemson and Florida State) and completed 17-of-27 passes for 116 yards … All of stats for the 2016 season came in the Clemson contest and all were career highs … 2015 (So): Played in two games and was 4-of-8 passing for 49 yards with one touchdown and one interception ... Came off the bench and completed 4-for-7 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown versus Central Michigan ... Threw his first career touchdown pass in the 30-27 overtime win over the CMU, a seven-yard completion to Jamal Custis to put the Orange up 24-10 ... Also played in the season opener against Rhode Island and attempted one pass … Member of the SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the spring … 2014 (RFr): Played in five games, including starts against Florida State and Duke ... Completed 28-of-50 passes for 253 yards ... Made his collegiate debut against Villanova and completed eight of his first nine passes ... Finished the contest 11-of-17 overall for 89 yards ... Made his first career start against Florida State and threw for 89 yards ... Against Duke, completed 11-of-19 passes for 68 yards ... Member of the SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the spring … 2013 (Fr): Redshirted … High School: 2012 PrepStar All-East Region selection … 2012 Chesapeake Bowl All-Star … 2011 and 2012 all-conference and all-county selection … Ranked the No. 43 recruit in Pennsylvania and a 2012 Class AAA Honorable Mention choice by The Patriot-News … As a senior captain, completed 111-of-202 passes for 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns ... Also rushed for 305 yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns … Completed 253-of-425 passes for 4,125 yards and 50 touchdowns in his high school career.

WILSON’S CAREER PASSING STATISTICS

GP-GS Comp-Att-Int PCT YDS TD Long Avg/G

2014 5-2 28-50-4 .560 253 0 41 50.6

2015 2-0 4-8-1 .500 49 1 22 24.5

2016 2-0 17-27-2 .630 116 0 20 58.0

TOTALS 9-2 49-85-7 .576 418 1 41 46.4

WILSON’S CAREER RUSHING STATISTICS

GP-GS ATT GAIN LOST NET AVG TD Long AVG/G

2014 5-2 11 5 34 -29 - 0 2 -