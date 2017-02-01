The Citadel Announces 2017 Signing Class

The Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson announced his 2017 signing class Wednesday. The class consists of nine in-state signees from the state of South Carolina, seven from Georgia, two from North Carolina and one each from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

“For my second year here, I am really excited about the 22 incoming cadet-athletes that we have,” Coach Thompson said. “The signing class is a culmination of a lot of hard work by our coaching staff, by our support staff and The Citadel community. We've added a strong group of young men that understand the benefits of the time at The Citadel athletically and academically as well as within the Corps of Cadets. Collectively, this group has won a number of state championships. They have a ton of post season experience, so they understand the commitment it takes to be successful every day. Coming off two straight conference championships has allowed us to be in the conversation with a lot of different caliber students and athletes. That also puts us in the battles with schools we normally don't compete with on the recruiting trail and is also a very good positive for us. Overall, I am excited about the 22 young men that we added today."

The complete class is below:

Barr was three-year letterwinner at Lake City who averaged more than 20 yards per catch … earned South Offensive MVP honors in North-South All-Star Game with five catches for 124 yards and one touchdown … caught 24 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns while helping lead Wildcats to nine wins and second round of AAA state playoffs … made 14 receptions for 306 yards, an average of 21.9 yards per catch, while adding 76 rushing yards, 68 punt return yards and 36 kickoff return yards as junior … sophomore season caught 31 passes for 741 yards, an average of 23.9 yards per catch, along with 122 punt return yards and 22 kickoff return yards

Berry played final two seasons at Wakulla after transferring from Armwood … averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game as senior, finishing season with 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns … added 119 receiving yards and 149 kickoff return yards in helping War Eagles advance to 5A state playoffs … rushed for 573 yards and six touchdowns as junior as team won 13 games and played in state championship game … garnered 82 carries for 722 yards as sophomore during Armwood’s 13-win season that culminated in state championship game… also earned letter in powerlifting … placed fourth at state championships in 219-pound weight class … honor roll student

Botkin was four-year starter on offense and defense at A.C. Flora, starting 33 games … selected for North-South All-Star Game following senior season … named team’s Defensive MVP as senior after registering 102 tackles and one interception in addition to 15 rushing touchdowns and three return scores to help Falcons reach second round of AAAA state playoffs … named team’s Defensive MVP following junior season with 123 tackles, one interception and one punt return touchdown on playoff squad … recorded 82 tackles and four interceptions during sophomore campaign to help Falcons earn 12 wins and advance to AAA state semifinal … made two starts as freshman helping Flora reach state playoffs … also lettered in baseball … selected as team’s Best Player … honor roll student

Brawley was two-year letterman on teams that combined for 27-2 record over his two seasons … served as team captain senior season and helped lead Grayson to AAAAAAA state championship … earned honorable mention all-region and recorded 8.0 sacks while contributing to defense that allowed only 11.8 points per game … junior year helped Rams complete undefeated regular season, win regional title and advance to AAAAAA state semifinals behind defense that allowed 11.8 points per game

Brooks was two-time Lakelands Player of the Year while gaining more than 4,000 rushing yards and scoring 65 touchdowns in final two seasons at Saluda … rushed for 1,935 yards and 35 touchdowns in senior season that led to first-team All-USA honors, all-state recognition, Lakelands Player of the Year, Region 3-2A Player of the Year, Palmetto Champion Award and Shrine Bowl invitation … helped lead Saluda to school’s first region championship since 2003 while winning 13 games and advancing to state playoff semifinal … as junior, collected 2,150 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing earning all-state, all-region and Lakelands Player of the Year honors while leading Tigers to 10 wins and semifinal of AA Division II state playoffs … also lettered in basketball

Cannon was four-year starter for Rabun County and boasts career-long 61-yard punt … named all-state and Region 8 Special Teams Player of the Year senior season when he averaged 37.9 yards per punt and added 20 receptions for 403 yards helping lead Wildcats to perfect regular season and quarterfinal round of AA state playoffs … voted team’s Special Teams Player of the Year, first-team all-region and second-team all-state as junior after averaging 35.4 yards per punt with 61 yarder and 15 inside 20-yard line as Rabun County won region title and played into quarterfinals of state playoffs … sophomore season averaged 35.7 yards per punt with 19 inside 20, earning first-team all-region recognition, and caught 17 passes for 302 yards on region champion team … also lettered in basketball and track and field

Cole was three-year starter at Fuquay-Varina, helping Bengals make playoff appearance each season … named first-team all-conference as senior blocking for offense that averaged 31.4 points per game and advanced to 4AA state playoffs … first-team all-conference and all-metro selection junior season after helping lead Bengals to 12 wins and quarterfinal round of state playoffs … second-team all-conference performer as sophomore … also lettered in track and field … honor roll student … member of Superintendent Student Leadership Committee

Eubanks was three-year letterwinner at Laney … earned first-team all-region honors and was voted team’s MVP following senior season after helping lead Laney into AA state playoffs … was second-team all-region selection junior year leading defense that averaged 9.8 points allowed per game and advanced to AAA state playoffs … registered 29 tackles, including 6.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery as sophomore … also earned letters in basketball and track and field … helped lead Laney basketball team to 26-3 record and AAA state playoff quarterfinals junior season and 29-2 mark while advancing to state semifinal sophomore season

Faulkner lettered all four years and was three-year starter at Easley … was named all-region as senior after recording 92 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups and five interceptions … returned one interception and one punt for touchdowns while helping lead Green Wave to AAAAA state playoffs … junior season was team’s Defensive MVP and all-region selection with 70 tackles, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one receiving touchdown … also lettered in baseball and track and field … helped baseball team earn region and district titles as junior … member of National Junior Honor Society

Frederick played on three state championship teams across two classifications at South Pointe … selected for Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … was voted Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year as senior after collecting 136 tackles, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … scored one defensive touchdown and one punt return touchdown for AAAA state champions that won 15 games in 2016 … made 63 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups during junior season that resulted in 14 wins and AAA state title … registered 36 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups as sophomore, helping Stallions to 12 victories and first of three consecutive state championships

Garner was three-year letterwinner at Florence … elected team captain and served on team’s leadership squad senior season but did not play due to injury … registered 47 tackles, including 8.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, between junior and sophomore years … sophomore season helped Florence reach 11 wins on way to semifinal round of 6A state playoffs … honor roll student … four-year winner of Academic Excellence Award … earned Omega Psi Phi Leadership Award

Glick was three-year letterwinner who scored 108 points for Wade Hampton … was perfect 32-for-32 on PAT attempts and 2-for-2 on field goals as senior … was member of team’s Player Council and named Generals’ Special Teams Player of the Year junior season after connecting on 20 PATs and three field goals … scored 41 points as sophomore courtesy of 29-for-30 PATs and 4-for-6 on field goals … also lettered in baseball … produced region’s highest fielding percentage sophomore season … honor roll student

Haas was three-year letterwinner at Cuero … senior season graded at 98 percent, recording 151 knockdown blocks and 63 pancake blocks while not allowing a sack to help lead Gobblers to 13 wins and quarterfinal round of Class 4A Division II playoffs … first-team all-state selection and area and district Offensive Lineman of the Year … named first-team all-state, all-area and all-district after blocking for offense that averaged 29.1 points per game junior season while advancing to third round of state playoffs … sophomore year paved way for offense that scored 40.3 points per game and won 10 games playing into third round of state playoffs … also lettered in powerlifting

Howard gained more than 4,000 all-purpose yards in three years at Marshall County … caught 74 passes for 949 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 417 total return yards and 23 rushing yards senior season to help lead Tigers to district title and Division I Class 4A state semifinal … earned all-district, all-region and all-midstate honors as junior after collecting 82 receptions for 970 yards and adding 377 rushing yards, 163 kickoff return yards and five punt return yards for a total of 1,515 all-purpose yards as Marshall County claimed district crown and advanced to state semifinal … topped 1,000 yards receiving on 55 catches in addition to 216 total return yards and 75 yards rushing helping Marshall County to playoff appearance as sophomore … also lettered in basketball and baseball

Lewis was four-year letterwinner at Hibriten … selected for Shrine Bowl following senior season … earned all-state, all-conference and all-county honors as senior after blocking for offense that averaged 46.9 points per game to help lead Hibriten to 14-1 record and semifinal round of 3A state playoffs … named all-conference, all-county and team’s Lineman of the Year as junior after helping Panthers advance to state quarterfinal round … sophomore season paved way as offense averaged 30.9 points per game and advanced to playoffs … played on 12-win team freshman year that played into quarterfinal round of playoffs … also lettered in track and field

McCarthy was four-year starter under center for Pinecrest operating triple-option offense … led Paladins to second round of state playoffs and earned all-region and all-county recognition as senior … named Region 6-A co-Offensive Player of the Year, all-state and all-region after directing Pinecrest to 10 wins, region title and quarterfinal round of state playoffs in 2015 … finished junior season with school-record 1,284 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing and 495 yards and three touchdowns passing … earned all-region and all-county honors as sophomore after taking Paladins to seven wins and state playoff berth … took over starting job as freshman and was named all-region and all-county … also earned letters in basketball and baseball … earned all-state baseball honors as junior and was three-time all-region and all-county selection

Owens was three-year letterman for Prince Avenue Christian … selected for FCA All-Star Game and Georgia Elite Classic following senior year … voted region Defensive Player of the Year as senior after recording 73 tackles, including 14.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup while leading Wolverines to region championship and semifinal round of Class A Private state playoffs … junior season selected as Georgia Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring defense that allowed average of 10.1 points per game, claimed region title with perfect regular season and advanced to state playoff semifinals

Sessions was three-year letterman playing offense and defense at Myrtle Beach … selected for North-South All-Star Game following senior season … named Region VII 4A Player of the Year after scoring 25 touchdowns while adding 74 tackles, 12.0 for loss, one interception and one forced fumble leading Seahawks to AAAA state playoffs … accumulated nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as junior, collecting 409 yards and six touchdowns receiving, 239 punt return yards and 187 kick return yards while helping Myrtle Beach advance to semifinal round of state playoffs … made three catches for 34 yards and nearly 200 combined return yards on 10-win team that played into quarterfinal round of state playoffs as sophomore … also lettered in basketball and track and field … member of National Honor Society

Smith was three-year starter at Porter-Gaud … accumulated nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as senior to earn first-team all-state honors and help lead Cyclones to SCISA AAA state championship game … caught 40 passes for 683 yards, averaging 17.1 yards per catch, with four touchdowns and added 158 return yards with one touchdown and 15 rushing yards with two touchdowns … was first-team all-state defensive selection and second-team all-state on offense after scoring 10 touchdowns junior year … earned honorable mention all-state recognition as sophomore … also lettered in basketball and track and field … holds school record in 200-meter dash … helped Cyclones win 2014 state track and field title

Taylor was two-year letterwinner at Johns Creek … as senior earned all-region honors and team’s Offensive Player of the Year award after collecting 1,189 yards, averaging 6.83 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns rushing … helped lead Gladiators to eight wins, school’s first region championship and AAAAAA state playoffs … also lettered in track and field … was all-region selection as junior … member of National Society of High School Scholars

Whiteside was four-year letterwinner in high school, competing at Christian Heritage and Dalton … made 60 tackles, including 4.0 for loss, and scored one rushing touchdown as senior while helping lead Dalton to 14 wins, region title and semifinal round of AAAAAA state playoffs … junior season was named Defensive Player of the Year, all-state, all-region and all-area after collecting 85 tackles, including 29.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception and leading Christian Heritage into quarterfinal round of Class A Private state playoffs … sophomore season helped lead Lions to state playoff berth … freshman year contributed to playoff team that held opponents to 15.3 points per game … also lettered in basketball

Wilmore lettered two seasons at York before transferring to Northwestern for his senior season … played for South Carolina in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … caught 40 passes for 690 yards and seven touchdowns to help Trojans win region title and advance to AAAAA state playoffs … was all-area selection at quarterback as junior, piloting York into AAAA Division II state playoffs … sophomore season earned all-area honors at wide receiver and helped lead Cougars to 13 wins and appearance in state championship game … also lettered in basketball at York