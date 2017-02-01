Shelby Rogers named to USA Fed Cup Team

Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers will take part in her first Fed Cup event next weekend after being named to Team USA on Wednesday.

Rogers and the United States team will take on Germany in Hawaii.

The best-of-five match series will be played at the Royal Lahaina Resort in Maui, Feb. 11-12. The winner of this matchup will advance to face either the Czech Republic or Spain in the World Group semifinals, held April 22-23, for a chance to compete for the 2017 Fed Cup title. The losing nation will compete in the World Group playoffs in April to remain in the World Group for 2018.

She'll be joined on Team USA by Coco Vandeweghe, Allison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

“I can’t be happier to have CoCo, Shelby, Ali and Bethanie on my team for my first Fed Cup," team captain Kathy Rinaldi said. “CoCo has entered the Top 20 for the first time and had a fantastic Australian Open. Shelby recently upset world No. 4 Simona Halep in Australia and Ali had a Top 10 win over Agnieszka Radwanska earlier this year, so both ladies are playing great tennis."

24-year-old Rogers has climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the world after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart, Australia, and then upsetting Halep in the first round in Melbourne.