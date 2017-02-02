No. 19/20 Gamecocks Take down LSU, 88-63, in Baton Rouge

No. 19/20 South Carolina (18-4, 8-1 SEC) led from start to finish in an 88-63 blowout victory at LSU (9-12, 1-8 SEC) Wednesday night. With the victory, the team remains tied with No. 8/6 Kentucky (18-4, 8-1 SEC) atop the SEC standings. Four Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by senior Duane Notice’s 17 points.
Carolina had a textbook start on the road, opening up a 12-3 lead at the first media timeout with 15:47 to go. The Gamecocks started the game 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from behind the arc after transition 3s from Notice and sophomore PJ Dozier.
The lead grew to 18-3 after an offensive rebound and layup by sophomore Hassani Gravett with 14:16 on the clock. The Tigers went on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 10, but two baskets by senior Sindarius Thornwell made it 22-8, forcing a timeout by LSU head coach Johnny Jones with 11:42 left in the opening half.
The timeout was unsuccessful in halting Carolina’s momentum, as an and-1 play by Notice pushed the lead to 20 for the first time, 30-9, with 8:46 on the clock. The three-point play capped an 8-0 run for the Gamecocks, as they led 32-14 at the under eight media timeout. Carolina started 12-for-20 (60 percent) from the field and held the Tigers to 5-of-14 (36 percent) shooting, forcing eight turnovers.
Brandon Sampson scored eight-straight points for LSU to make it 40-25 with 4:18 left, but the Gamecocks answered as the lead grew went back to 19, 44-25, at the final media timeout of the first half with 3:10 to go.
Three Carolina players were in double figures at the half, as Carolina led 50-32. Dozier led the way with 14. Sophomore Chris Silva had 12 and Thornwell had 11 as the Gamecocks shot 58 percent (19-for-33) in the first half. Carolina forced 11 turnovers and outscored LSU 30-16 in the paint en route to scoring 50 points in the opening half for the first time this season in SEC-play.
The Gamecocks started the second half 1-of-7 from the floor, as the Tigers cut the lead to 12, 52-40, at the first media timeout with 15:47 left in the game. Notice hit two free throws after a technical foul on the Tigers to make it 59-40 with 14:49 to go.
South Carolina extended its run to 13-0 over a four-minute span take its biggest lead of the game, 65-40, with 11:43 remaining at the under 12 media timeout. It was 75-56 at the next media break, but a 3-pointer from the right wing by senior Justin McKie matched the Gamecocks biggest lead, 81-56, with 4:36 to go.
Carolina led 81-60 at the final media timeout with 3:09 on the clock and went on to win by 25, 88-63, marking its largest road victory of the season in conference play. The Gamecocks shot just under 50 percent (30-for-61) from the floor in the game, forcing 22 turnovers that led to 34 points. Dozier, Silva and Thornwell each finished with 16 points to join Notice in double figures.
