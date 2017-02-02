Education advocates to discuss the state of black education in Charleston, America

A panel discussion will be held on the state of public education in Charleston, with a focus on African American students Thursday.

Organizers say they will offer important insights into how to better reach African American students and help them succeed academically.

The public panel discussion with national advocates and experts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

The event will be hosted by former CNN commentator and current TV host Roland Martin, as well as former NBA star Kevin Johnson.

Michelle Rhee, former chancellor of schools in Washington, D.C., Tim King, president of urban prep academies, Eric Mahmoud, founder and president of harvest network of schools, George Parker, former Washington Teachers’ Union president and Pastor Michael Phillips of the Kingdom of Life Church will also be in on the discussion.



