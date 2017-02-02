Education advocates to discuss the state of black education in Charleston, America

A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>
A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>
Firefighters with the City of Charleston are responding to a structure fire, according to dispatch.More >>
Firefighters with the City of Charleston are responding to a structure fire, according to dispatch.More >>
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.More >>
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
An 18-month-old boy remains at the Medical University of South Carolina after child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Hollywood.More >>
An 18-month-old boy remains at the Medical University of South Carolina after child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Hollywood.More >>