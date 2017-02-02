One taken to hospital after crash involving pedestrian in downtown Charleston

Quantcast

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian in downtown Charleston, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Officers were called to Meeting Street near Walnut Street just before 6 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department is now investigating. They say the victim has minor injuries. 

