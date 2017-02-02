Sheila Johnson added to IAAM Board of Directors

Sheila Johnson has been voted on and approved to join the International African American Museum’s Board of Directors.

The official vote came Wednesday afternoon, during an IAAM board meeting in Charleston.



Museum President and CEO Michael B. Moore says Ms. Johnson “will be a wonderful addition” to the board.



Ms. Johnson, a well-connected businesswoman with the skill of mega fundraising, agreed to join the museum board in late January.



She is currently CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts and owner of three professional sports teams. Ms. Johnson and her ex-husband co-founded Black Entertainment Television.

