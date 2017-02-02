Systems issue at Wando Welch terminal causes backup on I-526

A South Carolina Ports Authority official says a systems issue at the Wando Welch Terminal was the cause of a backup eastbound on I-526 Thursday morning.

Port workers had an issue capturing images of 18-wheelers as they entered the terminal portal, which they have to do, Senior Vice President of Operations and Terminals Barbara Melvin said.

The problem caused a hiccup even though the issue was caught 15 minutes the terminal opened.

"You can get behind in five minutes," Melvin said.

Traffic on Long Point Road and on the Interstate are now moving.

Melvin said the slowdown had nothing to do with a work slowdown by union mechanics last Friday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.