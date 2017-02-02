TAKE A STAND: Neil Gorsuch

President Donald Trump named U.S. Circuit Court Judge Neil Gorsuch as his choice for Supreme Court justice. (Source: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals via AP)

It was high drama leading up to President Trump’s nomination to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite allegations of showmanship, this is not the first time a President has made a prime-time television announcement.

In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated John Roberts to replace the retiring Sandra Day O’Conner.

It’s still early and there will certainly be a fight, but all indications are Judge Neil Gorsuch is drawing rave reviews. As an experienced U.S. Circuit judge, Gorsuch would be the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says he has a reputation of consistency, fairness and upholding the Constitution. Because he has such an impressive resume, there are some reports that Democrats may back off the fight in a Republican-controlled Senate.

This is a historic nomination. It affects the balance of power on the court. It’s a lifetime appointment. There should be strong debate. And whether Democrats decide to filibuster because they’re angry over Republicans blocking President Obama’s nomination, or if Democrats choose another battle down the road, it’s important this process move forward.

The seat has been open almost a year. A speedy confirmation could be a positive first step in some much-needed bi-partisan cooperation.

