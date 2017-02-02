Authorities identify missing Santee Cooper security worker

Authorities have identified a missing security worker who failed to check in Wednesday night.

Michael Curry, 53, missed a radio check-in while on duty at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Lewis said his office was called at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist in the search.

"At this point, we don't know what's happened," Lewis said. "We've had multiple agencies since last night working around the clock looking for Officer Curry."

Curry has worked security for the facility for 15 years, he said.

"At this point, he's a missing person," Lewis said. "We've been looking all day and all night for him."

Chief Roy Avant of Santee Cooper Law Enforcement and Security Chief Roy Avant said the plant went into its standard protocol when someone misses a standard radio check.

"We sent shift supervisors and officers out to the plant to locate him," he said.

When they were unable to find him, they notified the sheriff's office.

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad was also called in to assist in the search.

"We worked last night using a thermal camera," Rescue Squad Director Bill Salisbury said. "We checked the woods, the wooded area. Santee Cooper personnel have checked all of the buildings numerous times. We're looking at all avenues."

Lewis said they have no evidence of foul play.

Avant said he last spoke to a family member by phone at 5:59 p.m. and that all indications are that he was making his rounds at the time of his disappearance.

"He's been there for over 15 years, he knew the area, he knew his rounds," Avant said. "Lt. Curry has always been an exceptional worker, very prompt, and it's out of character for him to be missing."

Lewis said Curry is not believed to have been in a vehicle at the time he disappeared. Curry's security vehicle was found at the post.

"We don't know, at this point, if he left the scene, how he left," Lewis said. "We had some video of him doing his rounds at some point. We've analyzed that video several times."

He said deputies are also interviewing family members and co-workers as they search for clues.

Salisbury said much of the search efforts Thursday have been focused on the possibility that Curry may have fallen into the lake.

"We not leaving any stone unturned," Salisbury said. He said multiple dive teams are searching Lake Moultrie in the area where they believe he may have been walking to determine whether he might have fallen into the water.

Salisbury said his crews have suspended the search for the night shortly after 5 p.m.

Santee Cooper spokesperson Mollie Gore said the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources are assisting Santee Cooper law enforcement officers in the search.

The worker is an employee of Columbia-based Security Management, Santee Cooper spokesperson Mollie Gore said.

Lewis asked anyone who may have seen him or may know of his whereabouts to call their local law enforcement.

