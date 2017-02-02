5 Around Town: Shuckin' to support animals, coin collecting and the return of roller derby

The Lowcountry kicks off February with a fundraiser supporting adoptable animals, a collection of rare coins and a rock 'em, sock 'em night on roller skates.

Shuckin' & Shaggin' Oyster Roast

Down some oysters and dance the night away while supporting the Frances R. Willis SPCA in Summerville on Saturday.

The 17th Annual SPCA Downs Byrd Memorial Shuckin' & Shaggin' Oyster Roast will include oysters, chili, a cash bar and shag dancing. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Frances R. Willis SPCA and help to find homes for all adoptable animals.

The event is at the Summerville Country Club from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Frances R. Willis SPCA, click here.

Roller Derby Returns

The Lowcountry's roller derby crew returns to action Saturday night in North Charleston to begin the 2017 season

The "Return of the Highrollers" opening night will give fans the opportunity to impact the outcome of the match. Fans can buy points, buy extra players, or even turn the skaters around in the opposite direction. The money will support travel funds for the season.

The 'Star Wars' themed night will pit the Rebellion against the Empire and fans are also encouraged to dress in costume. Raffle tickets will be on sale, with proceeds going to support Donor's Cure.

Doors open at the Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry building at 6:30 p.m. with the first whistle at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children ages five to ten are $5 and it's free for children younger than five. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lowcountry Coin Club Show

If you have coins to trade or are looking to build a collection, the Lowcountry Coin Club's winter show is all weekend at the Exchange Park in Ladson.

Collectors and non-collectors alike are inviting to peruse coins, currency and medals from the past or present. One lucky attendee will go home with a $5 gold coin after the show. Other door prizes will be handed out at random times and you must be present to win.

The Lowcountry Red Cross will also hold a blood drive in conjunction with the show. The Red Cross will be at the show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. One donor will also receive a special prize.

The coin show is free with a photo ID. It's open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Lowcountry Coin Club, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.