CofC Women have 2 wins reversed by CAA for improper basketballs

The College of Charleston's women's basketball team has had the outcome of 2 of their wins this season reversed by the Colonial Athletics Association after it was found the Cougars used improperly sized basketballs.

The games being reversed were home contests against Williams & Mary and UNC Wilmington in January. But a CAA official confirmed to Live 5 Sports on Thursday evening that CofC had been using improper sized balls the entire season.

Neither the College of Charleston nor the CAA would specify how or why the basketballs were improper.

According to the CAA, while the official results, team records and statistics from the games will not change per NCAA policy, William & Mary and UNCW will be awarded a win and College of Charleston will be charged with two losses for purposes of seeding the 2017 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship. So the Cougars, who are currently 6-14 overall and 3-6 in conference play will keep that record but, at this point, would be considered 1-8 for sake of the conference standings.

“The College of Charleston regrets that this unintentional situation occurred,” College of Charleston Athletics Director Matt Roberts said in a statement. “We accept full responsibility for what happened, and appreciate the efforts of the Conference office to find an amicable and fair resolution to this matter. We fully support the decision of the Commissioner as it relates to the two games in question.”

CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio had wanted for the College to fully vacate both wins, but was told by the NCAA that this is not a situation that would meet the current definition of a “forfeit” or a “no contest” per the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Book.

“Current NCAA rules do not allow for a vacating of victories for this type of situation and subsequently the games in question will count fully for NCAA RPI and statistical purposes,” said Anucha Browne, NCAA vice president, women’s basketball championships. “The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has been made aware of these circumstances and the teams involved in the event it impacts team selection and seeding for the 2017 championship field.”