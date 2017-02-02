Towing enforcement underway for street sweeping violations

More than 20 cars parked in a downtown Charleston neighborhood were towed Thursday morning after the city spent a month warning citizens to heed street sweeping times.

"I woke up this morning and the entire side of the street was being towed or already cleared,” Patrick Arnheim, resident of Harleston Village, said.

According to a statement from City of Charleston officials, the enforcement comes after Harleston Village Neighborhood Association reached out to the city after months of incomplete street sweeping service due to illegally parked cars.

The city issued more than 750 tickets in the past three months before resorting to towing, officials said.

Warning signs were also posted on residents’ doors and on cars in advance of this Thursday’s street sweeping.

Permanent signs also line neighborhood streets.

"They're prominent on the trees and the sign posts,” Andy, who moved to Charleston in the past six months, said, adding the ticket numbers sounds “really high” but “the signs are there so they should enforce the parking law."



While some residents were shocked to see their cars towed away, other locals said debris cleanup has been a problem in the neighborhood, especially since Hurricane Matthew.

"Not only for the cleanliness of the street but to put people to task on their parking, which has become a little out of hand in general,” Arnheim said.



Arnheim said he was still a little shocked to see how aggressively the city pursued the towing Thursday.

“It's a rude awakening for some people this Thursday morning, I would imagine," Arnheim said.

According to the city, Harleston Village street sweeping takes place on the first Thursday and Friday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m., for the entire two hours.

Residents are able to sign up for notifications to be reminded by email the evening before and the morning of street sweeping.

