Tickets to one-night Jimmy Buffet concert go on sale next week

Get ready, Parrot Heads! The legendary Jimmy Buffet will perform in the Lowcountry in May.

The Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island announced on its Facebook page Thursday that Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band will bring its "I Don't Know Tour" to their venue on May 11 for a one-night-only performance.

Bob Moran, the general manager of the stadium, called Buffet's visit to Charleston "a dream come true."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy and the Coral Reefer Band along with all of his fans to Daniel Island," Moran said. "This is the most exciting announcement we've ever made."

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be limited to four per customer, the post states.

