Police: Search for 'suspicious' suspects prompted lockdown at Ft. Dorchester High School

Fort Dorchester High School went on an administrative lockdown on Thursday while North Charleston Police searched for a pair who fled from officers in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers on proactive patrol in the Gables neighborhood spotted two suspicious suspects and attempted to speak to them, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Both ran and a foot pursuit took place.

Dorchester County School District Two spokesperson Pat Raynor confirmed the school had gone under lockdown as a precaution until police gave an all clear at approximately 2:18 p.m. The school returned to a normal schedule at that point, she said.

Witnesses reported seeing a police presence and helicopters flying over Ashley Phosphate Road during the time the school was on lockdown.

Pryor said both subjects were caught and are being questioned by investigators.

Police have not released specific information about what led them to attempt to stop the subjects.

