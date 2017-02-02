Quantcast

Crews clear accident on Hwy 61 in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have cleared an accident on Highway 61 in West Ashley Thursday night. 

The accident was in the area of Hwy 61 and Pierpont Avenue. 

Police and EMS crews responded. 

