Crews respond to reported gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC

Emergency officials say crews have cleared the scene of a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston.

According to dispatch, the incident was in the area of Courtenay Drive and Cannon Street Thursday night. 

The Charleston Fire Department was spotted at the scene. 

