Bulldogs Drop Tight Battle With Wofford

The Citadel men’s basketball team had five finish in double figures on Thursday night but were unable to overcome a 15-point deficit and fell to Wofford in a close contest. The Terriers shot 58.8 percent from beyond the arc and scored 42 points in the paint in the 100-90 road victory.

Warren Sledge started off hot for the Bulldogs and stayed that way (9-15, 2-9 SoCon), draining two three-pointers in the first minute to put The Citadel ahead 6-2. The Bulldogs started the game five-of-seven from deep after Zane Najdawi, Frankie Johnson and Quayson Williams hit treys of their own and gave the ‘Dogs a 15-7 lead.

With a little over 12 minutes remaining in the half, Wofford (10-13, 5-5 SoCon) went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 20-20. Both teams traded buckets after that as the game had five lead changes in two minutes. The Citadel then answered with a 7-0 spurt of its own to take a 31-25 advantage with 8:54 remaining in the game.

With 1:27 left in the half, the Terriers scored eight straight points, taking a 50-41 lead into the halftime break. Wofford shot 56.7 percent from the floor compared to The Citadel’s 41.7 percent in the fast-paced half, with neither team averaging more than 19 seconds per possession in the frame. The Bulldogs led for 12 minutes in the half but fell cold in the last five, scoring just six points compared to Wofford’s 15 during that time.

The Terriers started the second half the way they ended the first, reeling off the first five points to stretch their lead to 54-41 and continued to push the gap to 15 in the first three minutes. The Citadel was held without a field goal for nearly five minutes, starting with the last 1:48 of the first half and stretching the first three minutes of the second half.

The Bulldogs closed the gap to single digits with 12:11 remaining in regulation, going on an 11-3 run to pull within four points. Two minutes later, Sledge hit his third trey of the game to make it a one-point game. The senior captain scored nine points in three minutes to help the ‘Dogs climb back into the contest.

The Bulldogs regained the lead at the 9:28 mark after a jumper by Preston Parks made it 73-72, giving The Citadel its first lead since 5:26 left in the first half. But the Terriers countered with a 12-1 run, pulling ahead by eight points with six minutes left. The ‘Dogs were able to close it to within two with 5:31 remaining thanks to a jumper by Sledge but Wofford extended its lead and earned the 100-90 win.

Sledge finished with a career-high 26 points in the contest, going 10-for-12 from the floor and four-of-five from the three-point line. Both Johnson and Najdawi finished with 14 points for the ‘Dogs, combining to hit four three-pointers. Parks and Williams rounded out the double-digit scorers as The Citadel finished with 13 treys and shot 46.4 percent from the field.

