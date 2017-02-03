Cougars Upset League Leader UNCW On The Road, 67-66

Jarrell Brantley completed a three-point play in the final seconds as College of Charleston upset Colonial Athletic Association leader UNCW, 67-66, on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.

The win moved the Cougars (18-6, 9-2 CAA) into a first-place tie with the Seahawks (20-4, 9-2 CAA).

Denzel Ingram hit a jumper to give the Seahawks a 65-64 lead with 21 seconds left.

Brantley was fouled on the ensuing layup. He made the layup and the free throw for a 67-65 lead with eight seconds left. Ingram missed a 3-point attempt, but UNCW’s Chris Flemmings was fouled as he came away with the rebound. He made the first free throw, but missed the second and Charleston escaped with the win.

Grant Riller led the Cougars with a game-high 22 points, while Nick Harris added a season-and career-high tying 16 and Joe Chealey chipped in 15.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points hitting 8-of-10 from the floor for UNCW, who has lost back-to-back games in league play and its first loss at home this season.

The Cougars will next host third-place Elon (15-9, 7-4 CAA) as part of CofC Homecoming Weekend festivities on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. The game will be televised live locally on MyTV Charleston and tickets are available for purchase by calling (843) 953-COFC or going online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets.

POSTGAME NOTES

With the win, College of Charleston claimed its first-ever road win at Wilmington since joining the Colonial Athletic Association in 2013. It ended an eight-game win streak in the series by UNCW, but the Seahawks still lead 12-11 in the all-time series. The Cougars last won on the road in Wilmington in 2005 (W, 81-77) as members of the Southern Conference – its only previous road win in the series in six tries.

For the fourth-straight contest, Grant Riller led the Cougars in scoring with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. It marked his sixth career game having scored 20+ points in a single game this season. Over the last three games in league play, he has totaled 77 points. Riller is on a career-best eight-game double-digit scoring streak.

Nick Harris tied his season-and career-high with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with a season-best four dunks at UNCW. It marked his second double-figure scoring game of the season.

Joe Chealey reached double figures for the sixth-consecutive game with 15 points and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line at UNCW. He has made 18 of his last 18 attempts from the charity stripe over the last two contests.

Jarrell Brantley brought down a game-high tying nine rebounds and scored the game-winning layup in the final seconds of regulation.

The Cougar defense held the Seahawks to 4-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc (21.1%) and the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (86.0) to their second-lowest scoring output of the season (66 points). It marked only UNCW’s fourth loss of the season next to Middle Tennessee State, Clemson and William & Mary.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the game …

“Every time we play Wilmington it’s a tough battle. I knew we would have a great opportunity to compete and play well. I thought we needed to score the ball well enough. In the past games, I felt like we had to get out of the 50s to win the game and play good defense. It was a great atmosphere with 5,200 fans. Our players stayed poised, played within themselves and we made enough plays to win the game.”

On the last seconds of the ballgame …

“The last couple of games against Wilmington, it’s always been the same ending. Up one, down one, up two, down two. They have all been tight games and I expected it to be tight tonight. Grant Riller was having a great game. Joe Chealey was really scoring the ball. I thought Wilmington would think we would go to those guys for the last possession. We went with Jarrell Brantley instead.”

College of Charleston Redshirt Freshman Guard Grant Riller

On getting to the rim …

“I was just trying to pick my spots. Coach (Grant) does a good job of trusting me out there. My teammates space the ball very well, because we have all types of shooters. That helped a lot tonight.”

On the team’s slow start …

“We didn’t get down too much. I just think the crowd made it seem like it was more than it really was. We just stayed the course, stayed with our game plan and came up with the win.”

College of Charleston Sophomore Forward Jarrell Brantley

On the road win at UNCW …

“It’s nothing that we didn’t expect. We were both fighting for the No. 1 position and it’s a big win for us.”

On the big play of teammates Grant Riller and Nick Harris …

“Grant (Riller) has been playing big-time offensively for a long time now. I’ve seen it from the beginning (when he came in as a true freshman last year). Nick is my guy. I love watching him do what he did tonight. Both of them, I don’t expect anything less.”