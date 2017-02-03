Suspect sought after Ladson shooting sends one to the hospital

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Ladson sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 9919 Hwy 78 Lot 165 at the Pinewood Mobile Home to investigate a shooting.

"According to initial reports, an armed black male approached the residence and was encountered by a homeowner who was standing on the outside of the residence," CCSO officials said.

A report states a physical altercation occurred between both subjects.

During this altercation, investigators say an occupant of the home came to the front door and was shot by the armed suspect.

CCSO officials said the victim was transported to Trident Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"The victim was listed in serious condition," CCSO officials said. "The suspect fled the scene on foot."

A report by sheriff's office officials states there were no other injuries reported to the deputies.

"The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time," authorities said."No arrests have been made in this incident."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

