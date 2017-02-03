Crews extinguish garage fire on James Island

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in the garage of a James Island home.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Oakcrest Drive at 4:11 a.m. Friday. The James Island Fire Department's battalion chief says the fire was knocked down in minutes.

The family was able to get out of the home uninjured, the battalion chief says.

Sam White says his stepson was awake, possible playing video games, when the garage fire started. Smelled smoke and everyone got out OK. — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) February 3, 2017

Authorities have not said what caused the blaze.

