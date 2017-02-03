Quantcast

Crews extinguish garage fire on James Island

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in the garage of a James Island home.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Oakcrest Drive at 4:11 a.m. Friday. The James Island Fire Department's battalion chief says the fire was knocked down in minutes.

The family was able to get out of the home uninjured, the battalion chief says. 

Authorities have not said what caused the blaze. 

